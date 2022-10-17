Post-TransUnion Ruling Clarifies Data Breach Standing

By Anjali Das and Phil Rizzo (October 17, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- As data breach class actions become more proliferate, courts nationwide are forced to contend with a key threshold issue — namely, whether a plaintiff has sufficient standing to bring suit notwithstanding lack of actual or attempted misuse of their personal information by hackers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS