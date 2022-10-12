Texas Pharmacist Gets Prison In $22M Health Fraud Scheme

By Lauren Castle (October 12, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas pharmacist on Tuesday was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for a $22 million health fraud scheme that involved paying illegal kickbacks to doctors in exchange for prescriptions over six years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS