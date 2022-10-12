Imerys Insurer Says Ch. 11 Should Be Tossed For Bad Faith

By Vince Sullivan (October 12, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An insurer that issued policies to talc producer Imerys Talc America Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday Imerys' Chapter 11 case should be dismissed because the company doesn't have a good faith, valid purpose to remain in bankruptcy....

