2nd Circ. Won't Rethink Citi's Win In $500M Transfer Error

By Lauren Castle (October 12, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday denied a rehearing request from a group of Revlon Inc. lenders seeking to overturn a prior panel's decision that they must return $500 million they were accidentally sent by Citibank in 2020....

