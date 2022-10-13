Pharmacies To Pay $6.9M To End FCA Overcharging Claims

By Tom Lotshaw (October 13, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced a nearly $6.9 million civil settlement with several pharmacy companies that allegedly violated the False Claims Act by waiving patient copays, overcharging government health insurance programs and trading healthcare business after they were removed from networks....

