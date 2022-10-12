Quest Diagnostics Workers Reach $1.1M Deal In Wage Suit

By Elliot Weld (October 12, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Employees of Quest Diagnostics and a subsidiary have reached a $1.1 million settlement with the company to resolve a suit filed six years ago that claimed the company was paying them less than minimum wage by not compensating them for travel time between appointments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS