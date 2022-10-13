Surgical Robot Co. Settles Antitrust Suit Ahead Of Dec. Trial

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 13, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Surgical robot manufacturer Intuitive Surgical and Rebotix Repair told a Florida federal judge Wednesday that they have settled an antitrust suit alleging that the robot maker forces hospitals to buy new equipment by making it nearly impossible for other companies to repair or refurbish the robots....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS