Tilray Says Wrong Standard Used In Securities Fraud Order

By Mike Curley (October 14, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Tilray Inc. is asking a New York federal judge to reconsider his order finding that investors had plausibly alleged the company's officers defrauded them by overstating the advantages of a partnership, saying the judge committed "clear error" by applying a lower pleading standard than the law requires....

