5th Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Oil Rig Worker's Stroke Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 14, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has refused to revive an oil rig worker's lawsuit accusing a drilling company of failing to immediately transport him to a hospital after suffering a stroke, ruling that there was nothing the rig's medical staff or managers could have done to prevent the severe complications from his stroke....

