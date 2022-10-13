Activision Hit With Revenge Porn, Sexual Harassment Claims

By Gina Kim (October 13, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard has been slapped with a new sexual harassment and gender discrimination suit in California state court by a former employee who revealed explosive allegations that a since-fired manager groped her breasts, made inappropriate comments and threatened to leak compromising photos of her....

