Warren Says Wells Fargo Has 'Significant' Zelle Fraud Problem

By Jon Hill (October 13, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is blasting Wells Fargo over what she's calling its "significant" and increasing problem with Zelle-related fraud, citing data from the bank that she says shows its customers are reporting fraud and scams on the payment platform at more than twice the rate of some other banks' customers....

