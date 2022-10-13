Oil Cos. Want $39M More From Feds For WWII Fuel Cleanup

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 13, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Shell USA Inc. and other energy companies on Wednesday asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to order the federal government to pay at least $39 million for the cleanup of a California site polluted by aviation fuel produced during World War II....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS