Walgreens Investor Attys Get $29M For Merger Suit Settlement

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 17, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a proposed class of investors in pharmacy chain Walgreens will receive nearly $29 million for their work on a suit alleging the company painted an overly rosy picture of its finances in an effort to convince shareholders to vote in favor of the completion of its acquisition of Swiss-based pharmacy company Alliance Boots GmbH....

