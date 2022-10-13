Firms Seek Fee For Deal To Cap Biopharma Co.'s Director Pay

By Rose Krebs (October 13, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Plaintiff's counsel Cooch & Taylor PA and Newman Ferrara LLP are set to seek a $350,000 award in connection with the proposed settlement of a Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor's suit in Delaware Chancery Court accusing the company's directors of squandering cash on excessive director pay despite years of net losses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS