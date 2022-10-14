Meta Wants FTC's Last VR Fitness App Antitrust Claim Nixed

By Dave Simpson (October 13, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's allegation that Meta Platforms Inc.'s acquisition of the popular virtual reality fitness app Within Unlimited Inc. might foreclose potential competition — the final claim in the agency's challenge — is "pure speculation," the social media behemoth said Thursday as it asked a California federal court to toss the suit....

