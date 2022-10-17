Solar Farm, Neighbors Seek Rulings In Erosion Dispute

By Tom Lotshaw (October 17, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Neighbors of the Lumpkin Solar Farm have asked a Georgia federal judge to find its owners and partners liable for trespass, alleging that shoddy management has caused at least 1,238 cubic yards of eroded sediment to wash off-site and pollute their property and lake....

