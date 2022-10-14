State AGs Tell 8th Circ. Youth Transition Ban Isn't Sex Bias

By Patrick Hoff (October 14, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Republican coalition of states led by Alabama's attorney general asked the full Eighth Circuit to review a preliminary block on Arkansas' state law banning transgender health care procedures for minors, arguing a panel overstepped by holding the statute to higher scrutiny just because treatments depend on a person's sex....

