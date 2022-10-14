Royal & Sun Wins Challenge To Law Firm's Arbitration Win

By Sophia Dourou (October 14, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- A London court ruled in favor of an insurer on Friday in its challenge to an arbitration award forcing it to cover a Northern Irish law firm's costs in a legal dispute with Brown Rudnick arising out of a €1.6 billion ($1.56 billion) deal to sell a portfolio of loans from Ireland's financial crisis-era "bad bank."...

