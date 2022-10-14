Utah Tribe Tells 10th Circ. $330K Sanctions Bill Is Unwarranted

By Caleb Symons (October 14, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Native American leaders in Utah maintain that their tribe should not owe a $330,000 sanctions bill to a pair of former tribal employees, telling the Tenth Circuit that a federal judge who ordered the penalty had blindly accepted claims that it pursued a bad-faith legal case against the men. ...

