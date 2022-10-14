Insurer Says Contractor Not Covered For Personal Injury Suit

By Hope Patti (October 14, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance Co. wants out of defending a contractor being sued by a worker who was injured when he fell off a ladder at a construction site, telling a Washington federal court that an exclusion in a commercial general liability policy relieves it of any coverage obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS