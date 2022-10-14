Dow Experts Testify To Low Risk At Chemical Cleanup Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 14, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Experts for Dow Chemical and PPG Industries testifying Friday during a jury trial over a California city's claims that the companies should cover environmental cleanup costs for dry-cleaning solvent they manufactured said little of the chemical would have made it into the sewer systems and small traces wouldn't make people sick....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS