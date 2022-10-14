Wanted Chinese Businessman Gets One Year For Visa Fraud

By Carolina Bolado (October 14, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A fugitive Chinese businessman turned Hollywood movie investor was sentenced Friday to one year in prison after he was convicted on two counts of visa fraud for hiding a Marshall Islands passport he held under another name....

