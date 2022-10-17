Workers' Comp Insurer Slams Hospital For 'Outrageous' Bills

By Emily Enfinger (October 17, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A workers' compensation insurer should be able to continue suing a hospital that charged "outrageously unreasonable sums" to treat burn victims, the insurer told a Georgia federal court, saying precedent must be set because the hospital frequently argues that it is exempt from billing limits for out-of-state workers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS