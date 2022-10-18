ESG Best Practices In The Face Of Increased AG Scrutiny

By Lori Kalani, Mira Baylson and Meghan Stoppel (October 18, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- As state attorneys general wade into the environmental, social and governance debate by weighing in on federal policymaking or opening their own investigations, it is incumbent on general counsel to fully understand the role of the state attorney general with respect to ESG, and to ensure that their board members do too....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS