Suspended Ga. Judge Admits Ethics Violation At Trial

By Rosie Manins (October 17, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge admitted during the first day of his trial before the state's judicial watchdog that he violated a rule of professional conduct by making himself a beneficiary of a will he drafted for an elderly client while a practicing attorney....

