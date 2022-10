Real Estate Rumors: Workspace Property, SMA, Lululemon

By Andrew McIntyre (October 17, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Workspace Property Trust is in talks to bring a rehab hospital to a Horsham, Pennsylvania, business park, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Monday. The Florida-based firm is considering converting a vacant 62,000-square-foot property at 400 Lakeside Drive to be used as a physical rehab hospital space, and the company would need permission from a local zoning board in order to move forward, according to the report....

