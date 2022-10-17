CVS, Rite Aid Hit By Suit Claiming Drug Led To Child's Autism

By Jonathan Capriel (October 17, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Orange County, California, mother claims CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid are responsible for her child's autism spectrum disorder because the companies did not warn her that taking acetaminophen while pregnant could cause the condition, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court....

