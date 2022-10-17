Insurer Asks Court To Uphold Jury's Sandy Damage Verdict

By Hope Patti (October 17, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked a New York federal court to cement its win in a coverage dispute over a chocolatier's losses from Superstorm Sandy, saying evidence presented at trial supported the jury's decision that the policyholder is not entitled to coverage for losses caused by wind-driven flooding....

