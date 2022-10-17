Evolent Investor Attys Want $7.75M In Fees For Arranging Deal

By Parker Quinlan (October 17, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing a group of Evolent Health Inc. Investors are asking a federal judge to approve a nearly $7.75 million fee award to settle a suit over whether the health care administration company harmed shareholders by purchasing one of its biggest clients, a Kentucky Medicaid plan, and nearly bankrupting it....

