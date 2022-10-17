Credit Suisse Wants Investors' XIV Crash Class Push Denied

By Katryna Perera (October 17, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse has asked a New York federal judge to deny certification to a class of investors who claim they were tricked into buying a series of volatile short-term notes, arguing that the three classes proposed by the investors are "plagued by fundamental failures and contradictions."...

