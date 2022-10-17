Imerys Insurer Lacks Standing In Ch. 11 Dismissal Try

By Vince Sullivan (October 17, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An insurer seeking the dismissal of Imerys Talc America's Chapter 11 case doesn't have standing to have the proceedings tossed after a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Monday that the insurer isn't a creditor and isn't facing an immediate harm from the case continuing....

