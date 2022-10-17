Eviction Firm Pushes Back On Effort To Strike Defenses

By Isaac Monterose (October 17, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm has pushed back on the state attorney general's bid to strike the firm's affirmative defenses against a suit alleging wrongful debt collection, arguing that one of the AG's attorneys is a biased former "regular adversary" and that the suit mirrors a similar debt collection suit that was already dismissed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS