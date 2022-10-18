Sonic's $5.7M Data Breach Deal With Banks Gets Final Nod

By Allison Grande (October 17, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday gave his final sign-off to a $5.7 million settlement to resolve a "highly complex" dispute that financial institutions brought against Sonic Corp. to recoup losses they allegedly incurred from a 2017 data breach that compromised millions of credit and debit cards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS