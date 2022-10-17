Ex-Salesforce Workers Want Class Cert. In ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (October 17, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A group of ex-Salesforce Inc. workers asked a California federal judge to certify a tens-of-thousands-strong class of retirement plan participants accusing the company of mismanaging its $2 billion 401(k) plan and costing them millions, following the Ninth Circuit's April revival of their suit....

