Robinhood Investors Urge 11th Circ. To Save Meme Stock Suit

By David Minsky (October 17, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Investors who brought a proposed class action against Robinhood Markets Inc. alleging it illegally restrained trading on its app have urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse the dismissal of their case, arguing a lower court wrongly determined the claim is inapplicable because the company's business is too different from that of another defendant....

