Sutter Inks $13M Deal Over Feds' Improper Billing FCA Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 18, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Sutter Health has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by billing the federal government for toxicology tests that it was supposed to perform but contracted out to third-party labs, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday....

