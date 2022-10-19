Real Estate Financier Held In Contempt Over Unpaid Fee Docs

By Dorothy Atkins (October 19, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge held New York-based Aristone Realty Capital LLC and its principal in contempt Monday after they failed to comply with discovery orders related to the payment of their $750,000 settlement with a dissolved construction law firm that accused them of failing to pay owed legal fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS