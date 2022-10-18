Autistic Guests Agree To Nix 9th Circ. Appeal Against Disney

By Joyce Hanson (October 18, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Nineteen families that unsuccessfully sued Walt Disney Parks over accommodations for autistic guests have dropped their Ninth Circuit appeal of an order compelling them to pay the company's court costs, though the company said Tuesday it would not pursue its right to seek payment from the families....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS