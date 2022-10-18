Trustee Looks To Recoup Kossoff's $1.6M Rent Payments

By Grace Dixon (October 18, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The trustee of now-defunct real estate law firm Kossoff PLLC sought to claw back $1.6 million from the landlord and property manager of a swanky New York City apartment complex, claiming that the since-disbarred and incarcerated principal used firm funds to pay his rent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS