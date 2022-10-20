Ga. Judges Send Notable Arbitration Case Back To Trial Court

By Kelcey Caulder (October 20, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals sent a closely watched arbitration case back to a trial court following a ruling from the Georgia Supreme Court that an arbitrator didn't manifestly disregard the law, ordering the lower court on Tuesday to rule on issues related to attorney fees and interest....

