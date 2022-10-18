Counsel Caught Off Guard By Chancery's RL Polk Trial Date

By Rose Krebs (October 18, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- An attorney for investors in a Delaware Chancery Court class suit accusing leaders of R.L. Polk & Co. Inc. of duping them into selling their shares ahead of a lucrative $1.4 billion merger told the court that the parties' counsel weren't aware a trial date is set for next month and asked for it to be rescheduled....

