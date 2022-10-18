Lower Settlement In Mortgage Case A Better Deal, Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 18, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Consumers who borrowed from mortgage loan company Ocwen Loan Servicing and successor PHH Mortgage asked a Florida federal judge Tuesday to give preliminary approval to an amended $2.8 million settlement to end nationwide proposed class claims over convenience fees after the judge expressed reservations about approving a prior $12.6 million deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS