UK Arbitration Review Makes Sensible Case For Status Quo

By Ruth Byrne and Elysia-Elena Stellakis (October 28, 2022, 8:39 AM EDT) -- A lot has changed in the world since the Arbitration Act 1996 came into force on Jan. 31, 1997. That landmark legislation imposed a sophisticated framework for arbitration, from selecting arbitrators to upholding arbitration agreements to provisions on ways to enforce an arbitral award....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS