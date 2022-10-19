Disney Restricting Pass Benefits After Pandemic, Suit Says

By David Minsky (October 19, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Purchasers of certain Disney theme park annual passes have accused the company of predatory business practices, alleging in a proposed class action filed in Florida federal court that pandemic-era restrictions on their benefits are still in place even though health precautions are no longer mandated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS