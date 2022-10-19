USAA Says Attys Talked Over Any 'Tainted' Testimony

By Andrew Karpan (October 19, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- San Antonio-based United Services Automobile Association is fighting back against accusations that a $218 million patent verdict it won against PNC Bank NA was "tainted" by testimony jurors should not have heard, telling U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap that "counsel for both sides stood up and spoke loudly over it."...

