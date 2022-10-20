Atty Says Elderly Client Felt Betrayed By Ga. Appellate Judge

By Rosie Manins (October 20, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An elderly Georgia man felt betrayed by his former attorney, a suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge, over a series of loans he made to the judge that led to a large tax bill, the man's lawyer told a judicial watchdog panel during the judge's trial Thursday....

