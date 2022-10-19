Attorneys Denied $6.8M In Fees After $12.8M Joint Juice Win

By Mike Curley (October 19, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a request for $6.8 million in fees for attorneys who won a $12.8 million judgment in a suit alleging that Joint Juice maker Premier Nutrition Corp. misled consumers about the juice's health benefits, saying the documentation provided isn't detailed and sufficient to support the award....

