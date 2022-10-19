Ex-CEO Convicted Of Bribery Can't Revive Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (October 19, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court denied a former CEO's request to reconsider a recent ruling that found an insurer can recoup post-sentencing defense costs and can avoid covering an appeal, saying the CEO failed to raise new arguments and that his objections to the prior ruling were ineffective....

