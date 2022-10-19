USWNT Players Blast Hope Solo's $24M Settlement Objection

By David Steele (October 19, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Hope Solo should not be allowed to delay final approval of a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation, the other players involved with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's class action seeking equal pay have told a California federal judge, arguing that holding up approval will harm the more than 70 players who did not object while having little impact on Solo herself....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS