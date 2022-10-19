Spirit Stockholders Approve JetBlue Merger Despite Scrutiny

By Renee Hickman (October 19, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. stockholders approved a proposed merger with JetBlue Airways Corp., the airline announced on Wednesday, despite concerns raised by lawmakers about the effect of the merger on consumers....

